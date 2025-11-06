Popular Lekompo artist Molimisi Baaitsi, fondly known by his fans as Dr Nel, will be laid to rest on Saturday. The artist\u2019s body was discovered by community members on the side of the road at Botshabelo Village in the early hours of Sunday. His family revealed that he will be laid to rest at Botshabelo Village in Limpopo\u00a0on Saturday, November 8. Dr Nel (31), of hits such as Ke Happy, Nisongonyama and Key Ya Mojolo, was certified dead on the scene by Witpoort Emergency Medical Services personnel. Cops confirm body was found on roadside Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the incident to Sunday World. He said police received a report at around 4am on Sunday about a person appearing to be dead on the side of the road. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a male lying face down on the road. \u201cThe police in Tom Burke, under the Waterberg District, have opened a case of culpable homicide. This follows the death of a well-known local artist, whose body was found along the road at Botshabelo Village. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 2 November 2025, at about 4am.\u201d Police received a report about a person lying on the road along Ga-Seleka, Phetogo Drive. \u201cUpon arrival at the scene, they found a male lying face down on the roadway. He was certified dead on the scene by Witpoort Emergency Medical Services personnel. Preliminary information revealed that the deceased was last seen performing during the grand opening of a local pub earlier that morning.\u201d He said a post-mortem examination still needs to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. \u201cAt this stage, the circumstances that led to the incident are under police investigation.\u201d Dr Nel\u2019s memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 6. And his funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, at Botshabelo Village. Family says donations are welcome The\u00a0Tshomi Tsaka\u00a0producer\u2019s aunt, Makanye Ramogale, who raised him since childhood, has asked for donations towards the funeral. \u201cWe need all the help we can get from his friends, peers and those who cared about him,\u201d Ramogale said. No, he didn\u2019t declare whether he had a funeral policy; his aunt said all contributions matter. \u201cPeople have started making donations, and all the money will go towards the funeral.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content