Lekompo singer Shandesh threatens legal action over ‘defamatory’ claims

Limpopo-born Lekompo singer Nelly “Shandesh” Rakgoale Machete has issued a strong legal warning against individuals linking her to ongoing personal drama involving a woman known as to the public as “Mimi” Mogale.

Shandesh gained recognition in 2018 after the release of her debut single “Lomolo”. Her songs “Ga Mmapula” and “Sdudla or Slender” were certified gold and platinum, respectively.

In a lawyer’s letter dated April 14, Shandesh’s attorneys state that she intends to take legal action against those spreading what they describe as “defamatory and demeaning” allegations about her.

Romantic relationship

According to the letter, Shandesh and Mogale were previously in a romantic relationship, which ended several months ago. Her legal team insists that since the breakup, she has had no involvement in Mogale’s personal, business or brand-related matters.

“It remains defamatory for those who may be involved with Ms Mogale to continue dragging her name in the mucky waters for their own relevance or popularity,” the letter states.

The singer’s lawyers argue that ongoing attempts to associate her with Mogale’s affairs are false and damaging to her reputation and dignity. They stress that Shandesh cannot be held accountable for Mogale’s actions following the end of their relationship.

The letter calls on those involved to immediately stop spreading what it labels as false statements, warning that failure to do so will result in legal consequences.

“Our client will be pursuing legal action against those who have defamed and undermined her name, reputation and dignity despite her non-involvement in the matter,” the letter reads.

While the exact claims circulating publicly remain unclear, the dispute appears to be unfolding in the public space, with accusations that Shandesh’s name is being used for attention.

Also Read: Limpopo star Shandesh bags multiple nods as Metro awards expand genres

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