Agitated Lesedi FM listeners have threatened to boycott the Free State-based radio station after one of the radio hosts was sacked last Tuesday. So bad is the situation that the listeners are regrouping with the intention of going to stage a protest outside the station's studios in Bloemfontein next week. Sunday World understand that the listeners became angry after Lesedi FM axed one of the station's talented radio presenter, Nkunyana Nkunyana, popularly known as Skuzabell. Lesedi FM broadcasts mainly in Free State, Gauteng, Lesotho and some parts of Botswana, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape. Expelled for bursting into laughter Nkunyana was expelled for laughing when his former colleague and newsreader, Tsietsi Mohoalali, called him DJ Sofa. Lesedi FM boss and business manager Mannini Nyokong told him that there was a listener who complained about his conduct and that he should write a motivational letter on why he should not be sent packing. However, insiders at the station claimed that the alleged listener who complained was one of the radio presenters within the station. "There is no listener that complained, but one of the radio stations presenters went running to Mannini and told her that Nkunyana was making a mockery of GBV when he laughed on his on-air conversation with Tsietsi. "We all know that there are challenges within this radio stations and people get fired left, right and centre, and Nkunyana became the latest victim for his mistake of laughing, as the whole thing was interpreted to be GBV. There is a snitch here that is always waiting for any of us to make mistakes and that person runs to the big bosses to tell them about our transgressions as if he is immune to anything," said our mole within Lesedi FM. Listeners organising a protest action Listeners claimed that they are regrouping to organise a protest that will be held outside the station's studios to demand answers on why Nkunyana was fired. In the petition signed by more than 4 000 listeners on the petitioning platform Change.Org under the banner "Reinstate DJ Skuzabel on Lesedi FM Without Delay", the listeners were opposed to Nkunyana's replacement, Veli Moloi. David B. Goliath said: "We are all humans and make mistakes." Prudence Mashele also said the station should take Nkunyana back or explain to the listeners why he was yanked off air and fired. Mafalla Mapholo said, "We must stop killing young talent. We would rather rehabilitate and provide corrective discipline." Donald Pheello said that he was worried by the absence of Nkunyana on his Saturday and Sunday shows, which are titled Ke Ya Le Wena and broadcast from 12pm to 3pm. "You gave Veli Moloi a show that is heavy for him and he won't cope with the show. Bring back Nkunyana Nkunyana," said Pheello. Other listeners presented their petitions on IPetitions.com, stating that the SABC and Lesedi FM should review their decision to fire Nkunyana. On Sunday, we reported that the talented star was fired without any disciplinary hearing; however, a SABC spokesperson said that the broadcaster had followed its processes to address Nkunyana's matter. "The SABC is confident that it has followed its own processes fully in addressing the matter relating to Mr. Nkunyana Nkunyana, who was engaged as an independent contractor at Lesedi FM. In a case in which Mr. Nkunyana is not satisfied with the processes followed, he is at liberty to explore relevant channels."