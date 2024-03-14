Liesl honours hubby Musa Mthombeni with a surprise party

Musa Mthombeni, the former YoTV presenter who is now a medical doctor, recently graduated from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa, adding yet another feather to his cap.

In 2023, Mthombeni obtained a board-certified specialist radiologist certification. He shared with his followers how challenging the journey was.

“Last night was a celebration of success with my little radiology family. College exams are probably what hell feels like,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Personally, I hate education, and this series of exams reminded me just how much.

“Anyway, we succeeded by fire or by force, and here we are. The Wits 2023 first semester radiology class.”

His wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, threw him a surprise graduation party on Tuesday with all of his close friends present.

Close friends invited to the party

Present at the surprise party were Bonga Percy, Clement Maosa, Andile Ncube, Rorisang Thandekiso, and Sive Nkukwana.

Mthombeni initially believed they were going to a brand event, according to Liesl, not realising that he was the brand being honoured.

On Thursday, Mthombeni, who is well-known for his amusing captions, took to social media to share how his wife managed to pull off the surprise celebration to honour him.

“Liesl somehow managed to organise these people to come [and] say ‘we love you, BigDaddy’ on a random Tuesday night,” wrote Mthombeni.

“What a spectacular surprise it was. To the best wife in the world, thank you, Liesl. To all these idiots, well done, and congratulations on having me as a friend. Where would you be without me? You would be nothing without me.

“You would have been at home, sitting in loadshedding darkness. Now look at you, in the streets of @tempo.luxury, drinking expensive @moetchandon champagne.

“It must be nice to be you guys. I love you guys.”

