‘Life’s never been the same’ – Nhlanhla Kunene remembers Nandi Nyembe

Those who loved veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, particularly Adulting actor Nhlanhla Kunene, who played Mkhuseli opposite her iconic on-screen character affectionately known as “umagriza”, are still grieving four months after her death.

To viewers, umagriza was fearless, sharp-tongued, and hilarious. To Kunene, she was much more than a co-star.

“She was my comfort, my laughter, my guide, and my safety on- and off-screen. When everything fell apart, she was still my anchor,” he shared.

Nyembe was not just acting when she stepped into umagriza’s shoes. She was umagriza, a woman rooted in truth, culture, pain, and humour.

Through her, she brought Mkhuseli’s world to life, grounding his character with emotional depth that made their scenes feel painfully real.

“Losing her broke something in me that I’m still learning how to live with,” Kunene admits.

Their on-screen bond was built on something far deeper than a script. Behind the scenes, Nyembe became a mentor, a protector, and a quiet source of strength.

Nyembe represented resilience

“I still reach for her in moments when life becomes too heavy. I miss her presence, her voice, her strength, and the way she made everything feel somewhat less impossible.

“I only have a few pictures of us, but what we shared was real, deep, and special. That love stays with me. It lives in my heart, even when life doesn’t make sense anymore.”

For fans of Adulting, Nyembe was unforgettable. She represented the resilience of African women, who carry families, communities, and generations on their backs.

For Kunene, however, she represented something far more personal; she was home. “Life has never been the same without her. But here we are.”

In an interview in 2024, Kunene shared that it was an honour to collaborate with the late seasoned actress.

“Mam’Nandi brings decades of experience, so every scene with her is a masterclass,” Kunene said at the time.

“She draws from her life [experiences] and delivers such authenticity that you cannot help but learn from her.”

Nyembe died in 2025 at the age of 75, just days after her birthday on August 19.

Also Read: Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe dies

Working with Nandi Nyembe a blessing, says Nhlanhla Kunene

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content