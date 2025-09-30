Limpopo artist in hot water over underage drinking scandal

A storm has erupted in Limpopo after shocking footage surfaced online showing teenage girls consuming alcohol in the company of popular artist Tsaka RSA.

Tsaka RSA, whose real name is Paul Madubanyana, is well known for his controversial comments and throwing insults to fellow artists.

The viral video has drawn widespread condemnation, with Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nokuzola Letsike, demanding immediate accountability.

“Underage drinking is illegal and dangerous. It is unacceptable for adult male artists to exploit vulnerable young girls in this way,” said Letsike, adding that her office has roped in the South African Police Service (SAPS) to probe the scandal.

The incident has left many questioning why respected public figures continue to normalise and even enable reckless behaviour among impressionable youth.

Devastating consequences

While Limpopo’s cultural use of alcohol is well documented, Letsike warned that the early exposure of adolescents to drinking has devastating consequences.

“Alcohol during adolescence impairs brain development, fuels risky sexual behaviour, and leaves our youth vulnerable to violence and exploitation,” she said.

Startling statistics back her concerns. South Africans consume about 10 litres of pure alcohol annually, far above the global average. Even more worrying is the rise of binge drinking among high school learners, particularly in rural provinces like Limpopo.

Letsike did not mince her words: artists, parents, schools, and the alcohol industry must all share responsibility. But she reserved her sharpest criticism for Tsaka RSA.

“Artists cannot hide behind their celebrity status while destroying the futures of our young girls. Accountability is non-negotiable,” she said.

The deputy minister’s call has intensified pressure on law enforcement to act swiftly. Communities, meanwhile, are demanding that Tsaka RSA be held to the same standard as any ordinary citizen who facilitates underage drinking.

Tsaka RSA earlier this year was taken into custody for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Limpopo Artists Movement Provincial Chairperson Mphoza Mashabela was not available for comment by the time of publication. However, once his comment is available it will be added to the story.

