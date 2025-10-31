Limpopo artist Kharishma fighting for her life in hospital following fatal car crash

Limpopo musician Melita Mogale, popularly known as Kharishma, is reportedly fighting for her life in hospital after being involved in a serious car crash earlier in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The singer, beloved for her powerful voice and vibrant stage presence, was rushed to a provincial hospital following the crash, which has left fans across the province reeling with shock and concern.

According to sources close to the family, Kharishma was traveling with another passenger when their vehicle was involved in a collision that also claimed the life of the driver. Both Kharishma and the passenger sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

LAM disturbed by series of crashes

Speaking to Sunday World, Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) Provincial Chairperson Mphoza Mashabela confirmed visiting Kharishma at Polokwane Hospital to offer support and prayers.

“I went to the hospital and met with Kharishma’s brother. We wish her and the other person involved a speedy recovery. This is truly a sad moment for our province,” said Mashabela.

He added that LAM is standing firmly behind the affected families during this difficult time.

“LAM will continue to support the families. We are deeply saddened by the passing of the driver, may his soul rest in peace. We also urge the public to give the families space as they process this tragedy,” Mashabela said.

Mashabela also revealed that he had spoken with Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba. She expressed deep sadness over the accident and wished Kharishma a full recovery.

Car crashes claiming artists

“I have engaged with Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and she too is heartbroken. We trust the doctors are doing their best to help Kharishma and the other passenger recover. This is sad. We lost DJ Poizen not so long ago. I’m so heartbroken, Kharishma is like my daughter. She took Makompo Music to another level and proved that Limpopo artists can make it in the industry. She is still young to face this,” he concluded.

Kharishma has become one of Limpopo’s most loved musical exports. She is known for her dynamic performances and collaborations that celebrate the province’s unique sound.

This is a developing story and will be updated once the family and police issue a statement.

