Limpopo artists demand answers over snub at Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards

Limpopo artists are demanding answers following the exclusion of some of the province’s biggest stars, including King Monada, Makhadzi, and Molaza Okae hitmaker Mojalefa Maredi, from the recently announced Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards nominees list.

The controversy has sparked frustration across the province’s music community, with many questioning how such influential and celebrated artists could be overlooked in awards meant to celebrate Limpopo artists.

Since then, the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) has intervened, demanding clarification from Thobela FM and the event’s organisers.

According to LAM, artists feel sidelined and confused by the nomination process, which they believe lacked transparency and adequate communication.

“We are also confused; that is why we have requested a formal meeting with the station to seek clarity,” said LAM provincial chairperson Mphoza Mashabela.

“We cannot let the station frustrate Limpopo artists with their awards. These awards should unite us, not divide us.”

LAM emphasized that it is still too early to fix errors and asked the organizers to learn from the Metro FM Awards and Phalaphala FM Awards, which have avoided similar mistakes.

Deadline for submission of entries

In response, the SABC said that Thobela FM entered into a trademark licensing agreement with Capricorn Community Concepts NPC for the hosting of the Sepedi Music Awards.

Mmoni Ngubane, the SABC spokesperson, said: “As part of the nomination process, artists were invited to submit their entries, while members of the public were encouraged to nominate their favorite artists.

“The initial call for nominations ran from September 4 to September 19, 2025, and was promoted both on Thobela FM and across social media platforms.

“To accommodate those who may have missed the original deadline, the nomination period was extended until September 28.

“Final selections were made from the pool of artists who had either applied directly or were nominated by the public.”

Despite the explanation, the call for transparency continues to grow, with artists and fans urging the organisers to revisit the process and, if necessary, restart the nomination process to ensure inclusivity and fairness.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content