Limpopo Artists Movement applauds Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s fight against graft

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has received praise from the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) for his courageous revelation of suspected corrupt police officers connected to the targeted murders of well-known artists, such as the late Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody.

The organisation’s statement, which was made public on Monday, comes at a critical juncture for the entertainment sector in South Africa, which has been experiencing a surge of violent crimes that have targeted its most talented individuals.

LAM expressed sincere gratitude for KwaZulu-Natal top cop Mkhwanazi’s dedication to justice and transparency, calling his leadership a ray of hope for a beleaguered industry.

“His bold revelations bring a renewed sense of hope to the entire entertainment industry, which has long been under threat,” said LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela.

Shot dead in a hail of bullets

The creative community is still deeply hurt by the untimely death of DJ Sumbody, a well-liked figure in South Africa’s music scene.

Known for hits like Monate Mpolaye and Ayepyep, DJ Sumbody and one of his bodyguards were shot dead in a hail of bullets in Johannesburg on November 20, 2022, while another bodyguard was gravely wounded.

The early-morning attack on Woodmead Drive shocked the nation, yet the South African Police Service has yet to apprehend the attackers.

The case was recently deemed cold because of the lack of progress.

The statement from LAM emphasises the pressing need for accountability — not only for the murder of DJ Sumbody but also for all other artists who have been harmed by what the group refers to as “criminal elements within and outside law enforcement”.

LAM has urged the public, cultural institutions, and artists to band together in support of Mkhwanazi’s ongoing inquiry.

LAM wants corrupt cops exposed

The movement emphasises that openness is essential to enforcing justice, and it wants the names of the implicated police officers made public.

“For far too long, we have waited in silence, demanding answers and accountability for the violence that has plagued our industry,” Mashabela stated.

The organisation also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the families of DJ Sumbody and other artists who have lost their lives.

LAM is dedicated to creating a more secure and safe environment for the creative industry to flourish, in addition to pursuing justice.

The entertainment industry is closely monitoring the investigation, hoping that Mkhwanazi’s actions will put an end to the impunity that has plagued South Africa’s thriving cultural scene.

LAM’s call to action strikes a chord as a rallying cry for reform and unity, guaranteeing that justice and change are implemented to honour the legacy of artists like DJ Sumbody who have passed away.

