Limpopo Boy kicks up dust after he wasn’t booked for Mapungubwe

Kwaito artist Limpopo Boy, real name Matome Robert Mahlatse Thoka, is an unhappy camper. This after he was snubbed by Mapungubwe Youth & Diva Festival organisers.

The event is taking place on March 8 2025, at Musina Showground, Limpopo.

The festival has unleashed a strong lineup of artists, including King Monada, Master KG, Maredi, Colbert Mukwevho, Skomota to perform but Limpopo Boy was overlooked.

Out of frustration, he took to Facebook to question the decision of the event organisers. “You know I don’t like complaining but even today, I have never been booked at Mapungubwe ‘Youth’ Festival after I represented my province and the country. Why?”

He later deleted the post.

The event organiser, Shane Motala, told Sunday World that there are many artists who are not in the lineup and has reached out to them.

“We have reached out to the artist after the post, just like all other artists who had dissatisfaction. We sadly can’t afford to put up all Limpopo artists in one event. We empower upcoming and celebrate the known artists. The selection is based on a number of factors and consultations through Limpopo Arts Council,” said Motala.

“We also have other events, including Mapungubwe District Buildups, Mapungubwe Theatre, Mapungubwe Film & Video, Mapungubwe Comedy, Mapungubwe Carnival and Mapungubwe Craft & Exhibition throughout the year. It’s expected that one or two events will have artists disgruntled. However, we try by all means to assist the client to accommodate all artists,” he continued.

We are disturbed by this, says union

Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM), Mphoza Mashabela, was also not happy with Limpopo Boy’s exclusion.

“We are very disturbed about this. We can’t let the service provider and the Department of Sports Arts and Culture do as they wish. We are the Union of Limpopo artists. We monitor all government events, especially the Mapungubwe Festival, it is the one giving us a problem every year.”

“We have engaged the Limpopo Department of Sports Arts and Culture, and we shall be having a meeting with them. Our demands are very simple: we want the service provider to book Limpopo Boy and other young artists. We are also calling upon the Mapungubwe Festival service provider to cooperate or else we will boycott the festival until they listen to the union,” said Mashabela.

