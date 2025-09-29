Limpopo hitmaker Casswell P succumbs to lung-related complications

Producer, DJ, and hitmaker Pontsho Casswell Ramothwala, fondly known as Casswell P, has died.

Born in Lekwareng village in the Bolebedu, Limpopo, Casswell P spent four weeks at the Edenvale General Hospital fighting for his life before succumbing to lung-related complications on Saturday.

His family confirmed to Sunday World that the 31-year-old died in hospital. “We did not expect this to happen. We will share all the details in due time,” the family said in a statement on Monday.

Breathing problems

A friend to the musician, Tebogo Mokitimi, said Casswell P had been receiving treatment in hospital for nearly a month.

“He has been in a public hospital for over three weeks, where he was receiving treatment,” said Mokitimi.

“Casswell hardly ever said he was feeling sick, so when he was admitted to the hospital, it came as a surprise to everyone because he was healthy; everything was well.

“He suddenly had breathing issues and the doctors checked and found respiratory complications and lung issues, but we are yet to get a full autopsy.”

Mokitimi said he will remember Casswell P as a quiet and humble person.

“He was a quiet and kind person. Everyone knew he was a clean person who didn’t drink or smoke. He loved his music.”

Casswell P was signed to Master KG’s record label, Wanitwa Mos Entertainment, and was almost at the height of his career.

In a statement, the record label’s manager, Dineo Dhlamini, stated that Casswell P was a valued member of the company.

“We will sorely miss his presence, creativity, and warmth in the industry,” expressed Dhlamini.

In 2024, his single Can’t Get, featuring Nobuhle, was nominated at the Metro FM Awards for Best Dance Song alongside Oscar Mbo, Dlala Thukzin, and Caiiro.

He started producing music at the age of 16 and has since collaborated with artists such as Nkosazana Daughter, Makhadzi, and Donald, among others.

Tributes For Casswell P

Tributes have been pouring in since Casswell P passed away at the weekend, with singer Lioness Ratang, who worked closely with him, sharing her grief.

“Who am I going to make music with, mfanak [my boy], when you have left me? You changed my life, Casswell P,” she said.

“I remember how we made Nako tsele. We were supposed to make the second one, but now you have decided to say goodbye.”

Evelyn April said: “I don’t even know how to put this pain into words. I’ve lost someone who wasn’t just a friend; he was my brother, my safe space, my person. It hurts so much because you were always there, and now you’re gone.

“I never imagined having to say goodbye to you this soon. My heart feels like it’s been ripped apart. Life feels unfair.

“Thank you for the love, the laughs, the deep talks, and the support. I’ll never forget you. You took a piece of me with you. Rest in peace, my angel; I hope you knew how much you meant to me.”

Julia Hunter, who worked with Casswell P, said she was in disbelief. “No, please. I’m not okay. May you rest peacefully.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content