Limpopo radio presenter to apply for bail for alleged rape incident

A 42-year-old man identified as a presenter of a Limpopo radio station is expected to appear before the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application after he was charged with rape.

The charge stems from an incident that allegedly took place on Day of Goodwill [December 26], at about 10.45pm at an RDP house in Walkaal, Polokwane.

Police said the complainant is a 39-year-old woman who also works as a presenter at the radio station.

The woman reported to police that her colleague and former boyfriend, who is also a radio presenter, allegedly raped her.

Police promise to act harshly

After knocking off, the complainant allegedly returned to the radio station to retrieve personal belongings she had previously left behind.

The suspect allegedly followed her and offered to help carry the items to her place of residence. “Upon arrival at the complainant’s home, the suspect allegedly raped her,” police said.

The suspect was arrested on December 30 and appeared in court the same day. He was remanded in custody pending his bail application on Thursday (January 9).

Condemning the alleged incident, police reiterated their stance against gender-based violence.

Major-General Jan Scheepers, the acting provincial police commissioner, said violence against women and children would not be tolerated.

“Anyone found committing such inhumane acts will be harshly dealt with, irrespective of social standing,” Scheepers said.

Police confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Couple charged with child grooming

In a separate incident, the Ogies Magistrate’s Court expects a 25-year-old woman and her 33-year-old alleged partner to appear on Monday.

The duo is facing charges of child grooming and statutory rape involving a 15-year-old girl in the Phola township near Ogies in Mpumalanga

The victim’s mother filed a complaint on Monday, according to police reports, claiming that the female suspect, who was acquainted with the teenager from Phola’s Oyco neighbourhood, where the girl frequently interacted with friends, had repeatedly urged and forced her daughter and other young girls to have sex with men in exchange for money.

The men would allegedly pay the woman, who would then share a portion with the girls.

