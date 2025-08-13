Limpopo singer Makhadzi finally gives her no-show DJ the boot

Limpopo singer Makhadzi has fired her DJ after not showing up for work on several occasions.

Popular Limpopo DJ Snani has been working with BET Award-winning singer Makhadzi for almost four years. However, over the past year, due to alleged absenteeism and a busy schedule, the Kota To singer has given him the boot.

A close associate revealed to Sunday World that Makhadzi has terminated her contract with Snani after missing several gigs where he was booked as her official DJ. Trouble started almost a year ago when Snani kept missing major gigs.

“He would call in sick for work on the last hour, and the team had to make a plan,” the friend said.

Unreliable and dishonest incidents

Or he would call in sick, but then his pictures surfaced from another booking. He was not prioritising his job. The entire team, including dancers, back-up singers, and DJs, are full-time staff earning a salary and must always be available. But he continually made excuses.

Snani posted on social media that he no longer works for Makhadzi Entertainment. He said he will be relocating back home to Limpopo.

“Spane Se fedile. Time to go home and start afresh. I am available for bookings If you are looking for a DJ,” Snani wrote.

He went on to vent that being a DJ these days requires social media engagement.

“It’s no longer about your skills or creativity. They need numbers these days. Get numbers and be well known, then get booked,” he said. He asked people to please refrain from asking him any further questions on the matter.

Makhadzi confirms news

Speaking to Sunday World, Makhadzi confirmed their split.

“I take my work seriously. I respect my fans and the people who support me. And I try to show up on time, look good, and be professional. I need someone in my team who shows the same respect,” she said.

“Snani was sometimes unavailable or double-booked himself, knowing he is my full-time DJ. It’s sad because he is like a brother to me, but I had to let him go.”

Makhadzi is currently preparing for her One Woman show. The annual experience is taking place at Makhuvha Stadium and Rabali Stadium in Limpopo on December 20 and 21.

“I am finalising my album and working towards the show, so the team needs to focus. If there is anyone available to replace him, they can contact my team.”

