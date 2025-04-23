Limpopo singer Shandesh’s apology shines amid TikTok storm

Twenty-one-year-old musician Rakgoale Nelly Machethe, who is popularly known as Shandesh, recently made headlines regarding her TikTok controversy.

After reportedly blocking users who posted critical videos about her on the platform, the young artist faced a wave of online chatter.

Shandesh’s heartfelt public apology for a separate misunderstanding is stealing the spotlight, showcasing a maturity that is winning hearts and proving she is more than the drama.

The TikTok saga began when Shandesh blocked users whose videos took aim at her, sparking a polarised response.

Critics called the move petty, fuelling debates about how artists should handle online criticism.

Apology resonates with widely

The controversy, while heated, has been overshadowed by Shandesh’s response to an earlier misstep, where she demonstrated humility that’s rare in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Shandesh found herself in hot water after a misunderstanding with a podcaster during a weekend interview.

Rather than dodge the issue, she took to social media with a public apology that resonated widely.

“I am truly sorry for any confusion caused during the interview,” she wrote on X.

“It was never my intention to offend, and I have reached out to clear the air. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fans and commentators praised her candour, with one X user noting: “Shandesh’s apology shows she is real. Respect.”

Another tweeted: “At 21, she is handling this better than most veterans.”

Navigating fame’s highs and lows

Shandesh has been navigating fame’s highs and lows while championing Lekompo’s rise, a genre she once doubted.

Her recent Thobela FM appearance further endeared her to fans, with one X post raving: “Shandesh on Thobela was pure vibes.”

Beyond the music, she has shown loyalty to her audience, warning against a booking scam last week. “Only book me through my team,” she urged, protecting fans from fraud.

The TikTok drama may have stirred the pot, but Shandesh’s apology for the podcaster incident reveals her true character.

“I am learning every day, and I appreciate you all for growing with me,” she added in her X post.

Shandesh statement. This was perfect and well said. 👌🏿🤞🏿🙏🏿❤️. pic.twitter.com/YIqQnvrz3e — Mr Attorney ⚖️|| Bohlatse (@Bohlatse_) April 22, 2025

