Limpopo star Shandesh bags multiple nods as Metro awards expand genres

The Metro FM Music Awards are making a historic return to Durban after nine years, with Limpopo sensation Shandesh emerging as one of the most celebrated nominees.

This follows the announcement of the 2026 awards shortlist for February 2025 to February 2026.

The star-studded nominees’ party, held at Hyde Park’s The Forum on Thursday evening, revealed that over 100 artists are vying for honours across 21 categories, including two newly introduced genres: Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo.

But it was Shandesh, the Chopper hitmaker born Rakgoale Nelly Machete, who captured the spotlight with multiple nominations, who bagged six nominations, including nods for Best New Artist, Best Female Artist, and Best Lekompo for her collaboration with Mvzzle on Sdudla or Slender.

“I’m so happy and proud of myself for this nomination,” an emotional Shandesh told reporters.

“This shows that Lekompo is for the world and widely loved.”

The Limpopo-born singer, who dominates the Lekompo genre, a fusion of African traditional sounds with contemporary pop and electronic elements, expressed confidence in her chances and supporters, declaring she believes they will bring it home.

The introduction of Lekompo and Maskandi categories marks a significant expansion of the awards’ scope, celebrating traditional Zulu folk music and the vibrant Limpopo-originated sound that has captured national attention.

Among the Maskandi first-time nominees is Nkeshemba Wandile Mkhize, the singer-songwriter behind the touching single Ngixolele Mntanami, who took the industry by surprise with his late-year hit.

While Shandesh shares the Best Female Artist category with heavyweights including Mawhoo, Lordkez, Zee Nxumalo, and Lwa Ndlunkulu, it is Zee Nxumalo who stands out with her versatility after being nominated across Best Kwaito/Gqom, Best Styled Artist, and Best Music Video categories.

However, the night’s biggest contenders are Jazzwrld and Thukuthela, who lead the pack with seven nominations each, including Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year for their work on Uzizwa Kanjani and Bengicela.

Speaking at the event, Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa hailed the diversity of this year’s nominees. “These nominations reflect the vibrant diversity of our music landscape. It’s a testament to the creativity and talent of our artists, and we’re excited to honour their achievements.”

In a major announcement, SABC presenter Smash Africa and DJ Lamiez Holworthy confirmed that the awards will return to the Durban ICC for the first time in nine years to be hosted for the next three years. The Metros were in the past three years held in Mpumalanga’s Mbombela.

Metro FM also announced the Motsepe Foundation’s return as a key sponsor, joined by new partners Lottostar, funeral services firm Icebolethu, and SAMRO and Santam.

The 2026 Metro FM Music Awards are scheduled for Saturday, 25 April 2026, at the Durban ICC with public voting now open.

