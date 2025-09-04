Limpopo’s DJ Poizen to be buried next week Saturday

The funeral of the late musician, Caven “DJ Poizen” Masetla will be held next week Saturday, September 13, at Tickeyline village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo’s Mopani District.

The former member of House Victimz died in a horrific accident after the car in which he was travelling collided with another on the N1 outside Polokwane. His colleague, DJ Chymamusique, sustained serious injuries on the process. Four other people died in the accident, they were burnt to beyond recognition.

DJ Poizen recently worked on a single featuring amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small. It also featured Jus Funo and Seraph IM. The single was set for release on November 17.

Just dropped a new album

His death came hardly a week after the deep house DJ dropped a new album titled Musique, in which he collaborated with DJ Chymamusique. The two were from two gigs in Mokopane and Mankweng to promote the new album, which was released on August 31 when the had the accident.

His uncle, Reuben Masetla, confirmed to Sunday World that the funeral will be held on September 13. Also that he will be buried at Tickeyline’s Malesa Graveyard.

“As a musician, Caven has a lot of fans, friends in the music industry. So the family decided to have his funeral next week so that everyone has enough time to prepare themselves. While us as the family also put things together here and there. We are planning to have a memorial service here at home. And his friends in music are also planning for that back in Johannesburg,” said Masetla.

The memorial service at his village will be held on Thursday, September 11. It will be held at the Centurion Chisanyama from 4 – 6pm. The one at his home is set to take place a day later. This will be at the Napscom High School Hall, Tickeyline from 4 – 7pm.

“After the two services, we will have the funeral service starting at Napscom High School from 6am. Thereafter the service will proceed to his final resting place at Ga-Malesa Graveyard, Tickeyline,” added Masetla.

Free funeral from LAM

As promised, chairperson of the Limpopo Artists Movements (LAM), Mpho Mashabela, said they have partnered with Ngwako Funerals to provide a free funeral package as a token of appreciation and to help Limpopo artists.

“As we stand with our artists in good, and bad times, hence we always take it upon us to help where our assistance is needed,” said Mashabela

He has also wished a speedy recovery to Dj Chymamusique, and sends sincere condolences to the families of the four other victims.

Mashabela also confirmed that they have also assisted the family to claim from the Samro Funeral Funds. The South African Musicians’ Rights Organisation (Samro) is an entity that collects and pays out South African musicians’ royalties. Actor Charles Maja, legendary singer Steve Kekana and Pope Ramoshai also benefited from the Samro Funeral Funds initiative.

