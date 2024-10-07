Liopelo bares all in book, even her adulterous affair

Television actress Liopelo Maphathe has written a tell-all book that will chronicle the adulterous affair she had with the husband of a well-known South African celebrity.

The former Muvhango thespian will also narrate a story of how the cuckquean, upon learning of the extramarital affair, allegedly destroyed Maphathe’s career.

The aggrieved woman took action by lobbying television producers and executive producers in the industry to refrain from offering Maphathe acting jobs as a form of retribution for having an illegal congress with her husband.

Titled: “The Journey to Liopelo Maphathe,” the book, which is likely to spark controversy, will hit the shelves early next year.

The doe-eyed actress’s public relations team, Wisdom Mobile, owned by Pearl Solo Mbewe, shared with Sunday World the extract with minor details of the infidelity that she recounts in her autobiography.

“Liopelo found herself on the dunce’s end of the SA entertainment industry’s ruthless sting with the label of ‘mistress’ as her new reputation.

“A lifestyle of casual romantic rendezvous is top lifestyle norm for many in the bustling city of Johannesburg, and most get away with once-off flings and affairs, but Liopelo would soon find out that the beau that she rendezvoused with was married to a powerful and influential (words removed),” reads the extract.

The book also sheds light on Maphathe’s harsh punishment for rolling in the hay with the well-known celebrity’s husband.

“With a culture nuanced by issues of mental health, frustrated single motherhood and disgruntled baby daddies, many have a privilege that actress Liopelo did not – good old privacy.

“When the going gets tough, many reclusively deal with their shame behind closed doors. This wouldn’t be the case for Liopelo, who woke up one morning unaware that her acting career now hung in the balance. She went to bed one night as the envy of many and woke up a blackballed television personality,” reads the extract.

The former Backstage actress also explains how many young people searching for economic opportunities in entertainment industry, gave sexual favours in exchange for gigs before she met her Romeo.

“She was far away from her home of Lesotho and would soon discover that the city she journeyed to chase her dreams was Gauteng only by name – for her, nothing would glitter yet.”

“The soft underbelly of the entertainment industry is alive with unspoken laws and rules of engagement. Failing to uphold this unspoken honour among peers in South Africa’s entertainment industry has woven many artists and creatives alike into a deceptive web of lusts – to eat or be eaten,” reads the extract

It also states that the book is an “honest and delicate ode written” to memorialise the life of a starlet whose decisions led her to learn difficult and often lonely lessons.

“This book is a reflective memoir of how the decisions we make either make us or break us and how our resolve can cost us our integrity. It matters not the circumstance, ours is to decide whether we sink or swim out of the carnage.

“What happens when a bright-eyed girl from Lesotho quenches her insatiable thirst for her dreams by going towards purposeful warfare?

“Who does she lean on when she stumbles and learns?

“Who does she call when the maverick she always knew, her father, transitions when his little girl needs him the most?

“The story of Liopelo is one riddled with shattered dreams rebuilt, identity challenged, and faith restored.

“As colloquialism would have it, Liopelo soon learnt the levels to this (industry) thing and that refinement in the fire of one’s disobedience is the perfect level-ling ground for the pride of life and the ego. This book is the story of regret, resolve and redemption!”

Both the female celebrity and her husband are known to Sunday World, and their names will only be revealed once the book has hit the shelves.

Mbewe said the book would not leave out any details about the journey Maphathe has traversed, including the extramarital affair she enjoyed with the celebrity’s husband and the pain inflicted on her for her caper.

