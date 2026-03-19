Lira makes long-awaited stage comeback with ‘Still Here’ one-woman show

After years of silence, healing, and determination, award-winning songstress Lira is ready to reclaim her voice and the stage in what promises to be one of the most emotional musical returns of the year.

The Afro-soul star, whose real name is Lerato Moipone Molapo, is set to headline a one-woman show titled Still Here on April 18 at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, marking her first major live performance in six years.

Lira views this moment as a significant personal achievement.

“It’s been six years since I’ve performed at the Lyric Theatre,” Lira remarked, reflecting on her return to the intimate venue she holds dear.

The performance comes after the singer suffered a life-altering stroke in 2022 while in Germany, an ordeal that left her unable to read, write or speak.

What followed was a gruelling and deeply personal recovery journey that has taken nearly four years.

Now, she is ready to share that journey with her fans, not just through music but through storytelling and movement.

“I’m going to tell my story through music and movement, and it’s going to be an entertaining yet powerful and healing experience,” she said.

Deeply personal showcase awaits fans

Audiences can expect a stripped-back, deeply personal showcase that reimagines some of her most iconic songs, alongside new material she has been working on during her recovery.

The performance will feature songs in English, isiZulu, and Sesotho, a testament to her regained confidence and control.

The road back has not been easy. Lira revealed that the stroke also affected her rhythm and physical coordination, forcing her to relearn how to move her body in sync with music.

“I can now move freely and confidently again,” she said, adding that the show is ultimately a celebration of resilience and second chances.

Still Here is more than just a concert; it’s a time for the artist and her fans to think and be inspired.

“No matter what you go through, you can emerge stronger than ever before,” Lira said. “If you have life and breath, you can still live happily, triumphantly, and with purpose.”

Lira is still one of South Africa’s most important musical voices after more than 20 years in the business, winning multiple South African music awards and gaining international recognition.