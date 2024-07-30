The late Lizwilenkosi Mtshali, better known by his stage name Lizwe Wokuqala, was a rising artist whose family is looking for help burying him. Mtshali's family has reportedly disclosed that it does not have the money to bury him, according to the South African Music Industry Council. "He was starting in the industry. He had not yet made money. He had just gained popularity as a promising upcoming talent," reads the statement. Car accident "Any contribution or assistance will be highly appreciated. The planned day for the funeral is Sunday, if all efforts yield results. "We are raising donations from any amount one can help with. We have a bank account for the mother. "We just need to cover the expenses for the coffin, the undertaker, sound, and food, estimated at around R100 000." Mtshali died on Wednesday last week, along with Malome Vector and another person they were travelling with. They were on their way to Lesotho for a gig when they died in a car crash. Social media was ablaze on Thursday with rumours that rapper Ntate Stunna, a native of Lesotho, and close friend of Mtshali, had also perished in the collision. Rumours of Ntate Stunna's death refuted The manager of the Stimela hitmaker, Bereng Matseletsele, debunked the rumours that were going around on social media. \u201cTo all concerned, this is to confirm that Ntate Stunna was not involved in an accident today. We are aware of unfounded speculation on different social media platforms," Matseletsele said at the time. Following Malome Vector's passing, Ambitiouz Entertainment, his former record label, offered its sympathies to his friends, family, and supporters. \u201cWith heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon; the Lion of Lesotho\u2019s sun has set," the record label wrote on social media platform X "Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest In Malome Vector.\u201d Also Read:\u00a0Malome Vector perished at scene of car accident \u2014 Family Ntate Stunna not involved in Malume Vectors deadly accident Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content