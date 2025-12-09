Lloyiso unpacks his ‘Elephant in the Room’ ahead of Durban spectacle

Fresh from a successful international run across Europe, soulful hitmaker Lloyiso Gijana is coming home, and he’s bringing something far deeper than a concert.

On December 20, the global sensation will host his highly anticipated Elephant in the Room event at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, a show he describes as a space for honesty, healing, and emotional release.

For Lloyiso, the ‘elephant’ is personal.

“The elephant represents all the experiences we’ve gone through that we don’t usually discuss,” he says.

“It’s the demons we fight every day that people never find out about, and this space is about letting go and discovering peace in yourself through my music.”

Sold-out London show

Choosing the Moses Mabhida Stadium was deliberate, he says, stating that the venue is a symbol of history, celebration, and possibility, the perfect home for the biggest show of his career.

“Moses Mabhida is such a historic venue, and many wonderful things have happened there. I wanted a space that was central and big enough to create the spectacular experience I’m planning.”

It will also mark his first headline show in Durban, and with the largest capacity he’s taken on so far, fans can expect surprises, though he’s keeping tight-lipped for now.

Lloyiso’s European tour stretched him creatively and emotionally. Performing for audiences who don’t share his cultural context gave him a fresh perspective and renewed appreciation.

“Going overseas broadened my knowledge on creating a show for the ‘Lloyals.’ Seeing different audiences showed me how far my music travels and how difficult and expensive it is to do shows in other countries as an independent artist from South Africa,” he says.

Some moments left him stunned, including a sold-out London show and an unexpectedly packed venue in Amsterdam.

“My Amsterdam show was a standout. I didn’t expect to sell any tickets because I haven’t heard anyone from Amsterdam talk about my music. The turnout overwhelmed me.”

Expect unparalleled production

With growth come lessons, and for Lloyiso planning and trust have become crucial pillars. “I learned to plan at least six months ahead of tours and to have a team you trust, a team that would ride or die for you.”

Fans at Moses Mabhida can expect a show unlike anything he has staged before. “Fans can anticipate reimagined renditions of existing music and an unparalleled production level.”

When asked about new material, he simply teased: “You’ll have to be there to find out.”

Emotion remains at the core of his artistry, and one song currently hits him harder than the rest.

“Nobody to Love is a cover, not my song, but it hits me the hardest because it feels relatable to me.”

Being a global artist while still rooted in South Africa comes with its set of pressures. “I’m learning every day; it’s difficult to appeal to a global market and not be in those countries. It’s a blessing that comes with challenges.”

Despite the weight, he sees himself as a vessel for healing and connection.

“The pressure overwhelms me sometimes, but it’s also my fuel for creating a space for people like me to feel safe,” he says.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content