Londie London’s ex-lover Sphamandla Mabonga arrested again

Sphamandla Mabonga, the controversial businessman, was taken into custody once more on Wednesday.

Mabonga, a popular tycoon who gained notoriety last year due to his relationship with media personality Londie London, was taken into custody following his appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on an unrelated issue.

He made an appearance in a case concerning a shooting that happened at Tempo Nightclub at the start of the year.

Firing at Tempo Nightclub guards

At the time, Mabonga was detained on suspicion of starting a fight with the nightclub’s security guards in the Johannesburg suburb of Sunninghill.

He is reported to have started shooting at security personnel after they turned him away from the club after he was seen carrying a gun and was denied entry.

Following his arrest in January, it emerged that Mabonga was being investigated for other matters, including assaulting a female journalist at Konka, a popular nightclub frequented by celebrities in Pimville, Soweto.

He was also under investigation for allegedly using fraudulent means to purchase cars from a financial institution.

Mabonga is expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on fraud charges.

MacG threatened with violence

Trouble appears to follow the businessman, as Sunday World reported last week that well-known podcaster MacG attempted to file a lawsuit against Mabonga after the latter was accused of intimidating him over the phone.

Mabonga said he did not intimidate MacG, born Macgyver Mukwevho, but was merely warning him to stop talking about him on his YouTube show, Podcast and Chill.

“I just told him not to put my name in his things. I told him that I am capable of hitting people, so he must not do that,” said Mabonga at the time.

“He must get my name out of his YouTube things.”

Smoking the peace pipe

A conversation between Mabonga and the podcaster, which Sunday World saw at the time, showed that the two men had smoked the peace pipe.

“I don’t want any problems with you, Bafo [my brother]. I will never speak about you,” he said.

MacG is the host of the largest podcast in Africa, alongside his co-hosts Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady.

Mabonga hogged the spotlight in 2023 as the new man in former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London’s life following her nasty split from the father of her children.

