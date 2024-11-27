Longwe Twala remanded in custody for contempt of court

Longwe Twala, the son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, has been remanded in custody.

Following his arrest in Diepkloof on Tuesday, Longwe made an appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

He was arrested after failing to appear in court last month. Longwe explained that his illness was the reason he was absent.

He claimed to have informed his aunt about his poor health, despite the fact that he did not present a medical certificate.

Longwe was arrested after his father filed a theft complaint in September.

He claimed that his son ransacked his studio and took his recording equipment from the family home while he was in the US.

Upon his return, the musician opened a case of theft against Longwe and his other son, Sello. They were later released after their first court appearance.

State to oppose bail application

Sello was released after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that it did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

According to Chicco, the studio equipment costs about R200 000.

When someone misses a court appearance, they typically have to give an explanation, according to Phindi Mjonondwane, the NPA’s regional spokesperson.

“In this instance, Longwe did not provide any, hence the court has postponed the matter for the state to ascertain what he alleged in court,” said Mjonondwane.

“The process of him applying for bail is within his rights. However, the court will make a decision regarding his contempt of court hearing.

“Most probably, as the state, we will be opposing his release on bail as he has already shown that he cannot be trusted.”

The case was postponed until December 4 in order for the investigating officer to submit an affidavit confirming Longwe’s address and stating that he was ill and had told the aunt.

