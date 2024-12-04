Longwe Twala’s aunt denies knowledge of his alleged sickness

Renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala’s son, Longwe Twala, who is facing charges of theft, has been unable to convince the court of his ill health as the reason for failure to appear in court.

This after his aunt denied knowledge of the sickness that led him to miss court. Longwe had told the court that he skipped an appearance due to ill health.

He was arrested on November 26 in Diepkloof and made an appearance at the Randburg magistrate’s court the following day.

Arrested for theft of equipment at his father’s house

Longwe was arrested after his father filed a theft complaint in September. He claimed that his son ransacked his studio and took his recording equipment from the family home. This allegedly happened while Chicco was in the US.

During his recent court appearance, Longwe explained that his illness was the reason he was absent. He claimed to have informed his aunt about his poor health, despite the fact that he did not present a medical certificate.

The matter was postponed until December 4. This was in order for the investigating officer to submit an affidavit confirming Longwe’s address and stating that he was ill and had told the aunt.

On Wednesday, during his court appearance, the prosecutor told the court about what the investigating officer said. He had informed him that the aunt had no knowledge of any sickness that Longwe had.

Investigator could not find him at given address

“In respect of the aspects, the person that was accommodating Longwe previously made a statement advising that they are no longer willing to accommodate him anymore.

“Initially, the investigating officer could not find the accused at the address that he had given the court. But he later showed up. However, he was not living there,” said the state.

The matter was postponed to December 9 for bail application, and the accused remains in custody.

In September, Longwe’s father, upon his return from the US, he opened a case of theft against Longwe and his other son, Sello. They were later released after their first court appearance.

Sello was released after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that it did not have enough evidence to link him to the crime.

According to Chicco, the studio equipment costs about R200, 000.

