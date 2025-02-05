Longwe Twala’s theft case postponed for further investigations

Longwe Twala, the son of music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, made a brief appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He made his appearance for the first time after he informed the court that he was unwell.

Longwe previously missed a court appearance due to bad health, however, on Wednesday he arrived in court in a good state.

Up on 2024 theft charges

He is facing his theft case that was filed by his father against him in September 2024.

Longwe was initially arrested with his brother, Sello, who was later released as the National Prosecuting Authority declared that it lacked sufficient evidence to connect him to the crime.

He is under house arrest from 6am to 6pm, until his trial concludes.

Twala [Chicco] claimed that his sons had stolen his studio equipment, which costs approximately R200, 000. The alleged break-in and theft happened when Twala was in the US.

Accused of breaking into father’s house

“Longwe, whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction, jumped the high walls, broke into my studio, and stole my stuff.

“I saw the likes of the late Hope Zinde, and many parents killed by their own flesh and blood because of this drug addiction. Him and his younger brother have been stealing from me for a long time. Hence, I decided that enough was enough… Let them rot in jail,” said Twala at the time.

The case that is in the trial stage was supposed to commence on Wednesday, February 5. However, presiding officer Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed it to February 17, for further investigation.

Relapsed after a previous stint at drug rehab

In February 2024, Sunday World reported that Longwe was languishing in a drug rehabilitation facility again.

Longwe had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, after falling off the wagon.

His relapse occurred after he had successfully discarded his bad habits. This was following a stint at a drug rehabilitation centre in Tshwane in 2022.

