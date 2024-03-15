Lootlove joins Tbo Touch as Metro FM beefs up station’s line-up

Luthando Sosha, better known by her stage name Lootlove, will be co-hosting on Metro FM with Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe.

On Friday, Metro FM revealed the radio station’s updated 2024-2025 line-up, which will go on air in April.

The announcement included Lootlove joining the station’s Afternoon Drive Show.

The new line-up will also see some of the listeners’ favourites returning, as well as talented new additions to the station.

Kina Nhlengethwa, the Metro FM business manager, said the station has amplified its current line-up and is supporting the growth of weekend shows with exciting changes.

“Our 2024 offering will ensure that the station remains relatable and inspirational to listeners who are constantly seeking inspiration for growth and progression,” said Nhlengethwa.

“Metro FM is committed to consistently providing quality content to our listeners as well as adding value to our clients.”

Rorisang Thandekiso returns to the station with a show called Command Your Day, replacing Siya Mhlongo who is leaving the station.

Dynamic radio personality Roxanne McKenzie will join Ryan the DJ on Urban Beat on Fridays from 10pm to 12am and Saturdays from 9pm to 12am.

Another fresh voice added to the station is Zola Mhlongo, who will join Somizi Mhlongo on the 6am-9am slot for The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good.

New show added to focus on urban lifestyle

In addition to the line-up changes, the station is launching a new show that focuses on music and urban lifestyle.

It will be presented by Quinton “Naked DJ“ Masina and a new addition to the station, Thato Immaculate, on Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm. Former Big Brother contestant Thato will be replacing SPHEctacula who has also left the station.

Paul Mtirara, a seasoned broadcaster, joins the Sunday love movement to present The Chill

Factor between 12pm and 3pm.

Sunday Soul Therapy with Msizi Shembe moves to the 9pm slot and will focus on urban jazz, classic, soul, and R&B music.

The lineup is the perfect way for the station to leverage its talent, content and reach its diverse community of listeners and stakeholders.

The station bids farewell to veteran broadcaster Nothemba Madumo, Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Siya Mhlongo, and Sphe “SPHEctacula” Ngwenya, following their contributions over the years.

