Loyiso McDonald dives deep into male infertility on ‘Inimba’

November marks Men’s Health Month, better known as Movember, a time to raise awareness around the physical and emotional health of men.

And fittingly, Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Inimba is tackling one of the most silent yet deeply personal battles many men face: infertility.

In the storyline, Inimba places the spotlight on Lazarus, portrayed by the seasoned actor Loyiso McDonald, a man admired for his success, charm, and generosity.

Yet, beneath the confident exterior lies a private pain: his struggle with infertility, an issue that quietly challenges traditional notions of masculinity.

“Male infertility is incredibly personal and complex,” says Loyiso.

“It’s not a flaw you can fix or work on. I had to constantly remind myself that this isn’t something Lazarus chose.

“Does it make him less of a man? How does he make peace with it? How does it affect his relationships? These were questions I had to explore deeply.”

Old-school idea challenged

The storyline has been widely praised for its authenticity and sensitivity. Loyiso credits the Inimba writers and directors for their bravery in handling such a layered subject.

“Our creative team did a phenomenal job. Lazarus’s story challenges the old-school idea that a man’s worth lies in his ability to father biological children.

“He’s successful, loving, and gives back through his orphanage—another form of fatherhood. That’s a powerful message.”

As the world shines a spotlight on men’s health this month, Loyiso says the role has also made him reflect on his well-being and emotional resilience.

“Playing Lazarus forced me to confront my own mental health. How do I deal with stress, anxiety, or disappointment?

“I hope viewers take away the message that your struggles don’t define you. It’s okay to seek help, and to know your worth isn’t tied to one experience,” he says.