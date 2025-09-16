Luyanda Zuma back in Miss SA spotlight as Top 10 is unveiled

The journey to become Miss South Africa 2025 has officially commenced, with a familiar face returning to the forefront: actress and model Luyanda Zuma.

She previously shared with Sunday World her aspirations to use the crown to inspire a new generation of leaders.

The 23-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was a Top 10 finalist in 2022 and now returns with a renewed mission to leave a mark.

In her earlier conversation with Sunday World, Zuma spoke candidly about her passion for African storytelling and her determination to serve communities through youth upliftment.

That vision has since taken shape.

Through her newly launched media house, LeNZ Media, she is championing African narratives and creating opportunities for film and media graduates.

She also founded the Nonhlelo Foundation, which focuses on child and youth development, including outreach in orphanages.

“You are never too young to lead,” Zuma often says, a motto that reflects her journey of resilience and her drive to inspire others.

Lasting and meaningful change

This year’s Miss SA organisation has redefined what it means to wear the crown, and the winner is expected to use her platform to create lasting and meaningful change.

The Top 10 finalists were chosen by a panel of respected judges, including journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, and TV personality and executive coach Liezel van der Westhuizen.

The judges sought authenticity, boldness, resilience, and an understanding of South Africa’s social landscape — qualities they believe are embodied by this year’s finalists.

Alongside Zuma, the 2025 line-up features doctors, accountants, flight attendants, marketers, mental health advocates, and community activists, all determined to use their platforms for good.

Among them are Nelly Mashile, a surgeon from Boksburg who founded the Ignite Unite initiative; Nthabiseng Kgasi, a Soweto-born marketing manager bridging the digital divide; Karabo Mareka, a flight attendant from Alexandra now based in the US; and Ghee-Ann Rademan, a Cape Town-based mental health professional empowering young women through her online counselling platform.

From tackling poverty and unemployment to bridging the digital divide and advocating for mental wellness, each finalist has committed to serving South Africans.

Opening doors for others

But for Zuma, the journey is deeply personal.

When she spoke to Sunday World, she highlighted her desire to create a legacy beyond glamour.

“For me, it’s about service and using every opportunity to open doors for those who come after me,” Zuma said.

Now, as she once again takes her place among the country’s most inspiring women, Zuma carries with her the hopes of young South Africans who see themselves reflected in her story.

The winner of Miss South Africa 2025 will be crowned on October 25 at SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria.

