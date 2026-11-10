Lwah Ndlunkulu diagnosed with psychosis, Inkabi Records confirms

Inkabi Records has confirmed that singer Lwah Ndlunkulu is experiencing psychosis and receiving professional treatment at a wellness and rehabilitation facility, as the record label pushes back against allegations that it contributed to her health challenges.

Psychosis is a condition in which a person experiences a loss of contact with reality. Symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganised thinking. It can have different underlying causes and requires professional assessment and treatment.

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In an official media statement released on Tuesday, November 10, the record company revealed that the singer had been receiving medical attention and wellness support for the past two months.

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The label said it had been working closely with her family to secure professional assistance and that it was covering the costs of her treatment.

“Based on the doctor’s assessment and test results, Lwah is experiencing psychosis. Her care team is supporting her through this difficult period, with her recovery, dignity and long-term wellbeing remaining our priority,” the statement reads.

The revelation comes amid growing speculation on social media about the singer’s wellbeing, with allegations that her record label may have contributed to her current circumstances.

Inkabi Records has categorically rejected the claims, saying its understanding, informed by its engagement with the singer and her family, is that her current difficulties are associated with personal circumstances, including concerns related to substance use.

“Ordinarily, we would not consider it appropriate to discuss an artist’s personal health challenges publicly. We have deliberately refrained from commenting on these matters out of respect for Lwah’s dignity, privacy and wellbeing,” the label said.

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It added that it had decided to break its silence because of what it described as serious allegations and misleading impressions that it had caused her difficulties or failed to support her.

The label stressed that its decision to disclose the sensitive information was not intended to embarrass, discredit or assign blame to the singer.

Label says it is funding her treatment

According to Inkabi Records, considerable resources have been dedicated to ensuring that Ndlunkulu receives appropriate medical attention.

The label said it had covered the costs of her treatment and had worked with her relatives to ensure she received the necessary support.

“These efforts demonstrate our commitment to her wellbeing and reflect the supportive relationship we have sought to maintain throughout this period,” the statement reads.

The latest disclosure also follows an announcement in October when Inkabi Records informed fans and promoters that Ndlunkulu had been admitted to a medical facility for a procedure.

In a statement issued on October 9, the label said she would be unavailable for two weeks, starting with scheduled performances in Bloemfontein. At the time, the record company did not disclose the nature of the procedure, instead asking for understanding and wishing the singer a successful procedure and speedy recovery.

The latest statement does not clarify whether the October medical procedure was connected to her current mental health challenges.

Record label addresses contractual questions

Inkabi Records also used its latest statement to address speculation about Ndlunkulu’s contractual and financial relationship with the company. The label referenced Dr Sipho Sithole, owner of Native Rhythms and the singer’s grandfather, saying he had been familiar with her professional relationship and contractual arrangements with Inkabi Records since the early stages of her career.

It described its relationship with him as transparent and healthy. The record company further maintained that its dealings with Ndlunkulu had been conducted fairly and in accordance with the contractual arrangements governing their professional relationship.

The label has appealed to the media, the public and industry stakeholders to exercise sensitivity and allow the singer space to recover.

“Substance use and mental health are serious concerns in our industry, and providing appropriate help and support is essential,” it said.

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