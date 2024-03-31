Maake kaNcube files for divorce from wife Pearl

The fairy tale marriage of legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube to his beautiful wife Pearl Solo Mbewe has reached an epilogue.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mbewe and Maake kaNcube, who got married in 2021, separated last year and are now heading for divorce.

It would be Maake kaNcube’s second failed union in at least 10 years. His first matrimony to businesswoman Palesa Mboweni ended acrimoniously in the Pretoria high court about three years ago.

