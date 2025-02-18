Madisakwane’s criticism of Somizi’s reality show condemned

Legend Manqele, the executive producer of Living the Dream with Somizi, has poured cold water over claims made by Palesa Madisakwane.

Last week, Somizi’s ex-lover Madisakwane claimed that the reality show is not genuine and truthful because most of what she said on the show was removed.

“That show was only playing for 30 minutes or so, but there were a lot of things that were edited out, especially on diaries, things that I spoke about,” said Madisakwane.

“But because we don’t have the power over what goes live and what doesn’t, you’d be shocked at what was removed from the show.

“You’ll also be shocked at what was happening behind the scenes in our daily lives and how we lived.”

She continued: “People would watch only a few minutes of the show, and they’d be stunned, but the reality is that Bahumi would only be there for that one hour, then she’d be back to her ordinary life.

“There was another life behind those few minutes. I don’t want to embarrass anyone, but one day Bahumi will talk.”

Palesa was never an official character

However, Manqele has refuted Madisakwane’s claims, citing that Living the Dream with Somizi has been produced by three different companies.

“During our time, Palesa was never an official character or cast in the show. I can assure you that the creatives who worked on this show would’ve never passed on a good story,” said Manqele.

“The show, by nature, has to contribute to our promise to the audience and the channel, and so if things feel irrelevant and do not contribute to or enhance the creative or storyline, they are more likely to not make the cut.

“A reality show, like any show on TV, is edited and packaged to meet the broadcaster’s brief.”

Manqele continued: “We loved the relationship between this blended family. We wanted more of her, but she cited that she was married and couldn’t really participate.”

Mhlongo was also the executive producer of his reality show. Questions were sent to him, but he did not respond.

Questions were also sent to Bahumi, but she failed to respond as well.

