Madluphuthu’s family devastated by his sudden death

The Mgudlwa family is wrapped in grief following the sudden death of their son. Beloved actor and comedian Oscar ‘Madluphuthu’ Mgudlwa passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

He was 50.

In a conversation with Sunday World on Saturday, family spokesperson Sipho Mgudlwa laid bare the family’s anguish.

“It has been a rough couple of days, and the family is not okay due to Oscar’s passing. This is a difficult thing to process. We feel robbed,” he said, his words heavy with emotion.

Sudden ill-health

Oscar, who recently joined eTV’s The Black Door, succumbed to respiratory complications at South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg.

“He was not sick. But he started not feeling well on Sunday and sought medical attention immediately. He was admitted on Tuesday but passed away on Wednesday. He had a breathing problem.”

As the head of the family, Oscar leaves behind four children – three boys and a girl who are struggling to cope with the loss of their father.

“They are not coping,” Sipho added.

No more mirth

“Whenever he was around, we were guaranteed laughter. So we will miss that.”

Oscar, though unmarried, was a devoted father whose warmth and humour were a cornerstone of the family’s life.

Sipho reflected on his brother’s natural talent, which propelled the Mgudlwa name to prominence.

“He didn’t go to school for acting. While he was still in high school, he would participate in drama stories, and that’s how it started. From there, he saw he had a talent and made a career out of it.”

Of Royal blood

Despite his role as a chief of the AbaThembu, Oscar lived his entire life in Gauteng, where the family has decided he will be laid to rest.

“He will be buried next [week] Saturday, on the 26th of July,” Sipho confirmed.

One of his friends – a filmmaker who worked with him, Mandla Ngcongwane, said the passing of the legendary Madluphuthu is a profound loss for the industry and for all who knew and admired him.

“He wasn’t just a familiar face. He was a true comedic genius whose impeccable timing and unique ability to bring laughter and joy touched so many lives. Oscar had that rare gift of making people feel lighter. Even in the heaviest moments,” said Ngcongwane.

