Makhadzi confirms 10-week break from performing following car accident

Multi-award-winning Limpopo-born superstar Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, better known by her stage name as Makhadzi, has broken her silence following a health scare that saw her hospitalised, confirming that she has been discharged but will be out of action for at least 10 weeks on doctors’ orders.

In an emotional message to her fans, affectionately known as Khadzinators, the hitmaker thanked supporters from South Africa and across the African continent for standing by her during what she described as one of the most difficult periods of her life.

“I feel a need to update you about my health at this point because of the love and support you have been showing me. Not only in South Africa but from all my African followers globally,” she said.

The Ghanama hitmaker revealed that she has returned home, where her family will be caring for her as she continues her recovery.

Horrific car crash

The singer was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on new year’s eve.

“I am now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal,” she shared.

According to Makhadzi, her doctor advised strict home care following multiple injuries. This forces her to take an extended break from live performances. And it’s a major blow for an artist known for her high-energy shows and relentless touring schedule.

“From all the injuries, I will have to remain at home for care for 10 weeks without performing,” she said. She added an emotional touch with a crying emoji that underscored the difficulty of the decision.

Despite the setback, the self-proclaimed “African queen” struck a defiant and hopeful tone. She is leaning on her faith and resilience.

“I know myself; I am a soldier, and I believe God is still going to do a miracle. I am slowly recovering well, trusting the process,” she said.

Voice spared from injuries

One of the biggest reliefs for the singer, whose voice is central to her brand and success, is that it was spared.

“I thank God for protecting my voice,” she said.

While the coming weeks may keep her off the stage, Makhadzi insists the period will not be wasted. Instead, she plans to channel her energy into creativity and healing.

“Ten weeks might look like I will be lonely. But I believe God is giving me time to write beautiful melodies of good music,” she said.

Studio work to continue during break

Although fans will not see her performing live, she confirmed that studio work will continue.

“I won’t be performing, but I will be in the studio doing what He saved me for,” she said. And she expressed gratitude for what she called a “second chance to breathe”.

Makhadzi ended her message with a heartfelt note of love to her supporters, promising to return stronger.

“I love you, Khadzinators… see you soon.”

The singer’s health update has sparked an outpouring of support on social media. Fans and fellow artists wished her a speedy recovery and applauded her transparency and faith during a challenging chapter in her career.

