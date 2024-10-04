Makhadzi drops new album ‘Miracle Child’ for festive season

Limpopo-born singer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known by her stage name Makhadzi, has released a fourth album.

Titled Miracle Child, the album was released on Thursday midnight. The album’s launch and listening session took place at Tempo restaurant in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

In the album, Makhadzi features gospel star Lebo Sekgobela, music producer Master KG, and amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter, among others.

“The album has 21 songs, and I wrote all those songs. The album is a reflection of my musical journey,” she told Sunday World.

From humble beginnings to stardom

“It tells my story from humble beginnings to where I am today. It’s called Miracle Child because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the grace of God.

“I’ve seen God taking me from the ground and elevating me to another level. It has been a long, challenging, yet fulfilling journey; I can only grow from here.”

Makhadzi has been releasing tracks off this album in single form over the past few weeks.

“I’ve been releasing singles just to see people’s reactions, and I’m happy that people received those songs positively.

“Now it’s the festive season, and I am finally giving them a full album. I’m even hopeful that one or more songs will stand a chance of becoming song of the year.”

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter were among the guests during the launch and listening session.

Album full of hit songs

“Working on this album with Makhadzi was a dream come true. It was a great experience, and I’m thankful that she chose me on this journey. Otherwise she could’ve worked with anyone,” said Nkosazana Daughter.

“This album has strengthened our relationship. I’m also learning a lot of things from Makhadzi, including her language, Tshivenda.

“Today I’m proud to say I can sing in Tshivenda.”

Master KG said: “I’d like to congratulate Makhadzi on her new album; she’s outdone herself.

“I am also featured in the album, and I can tell you now that the album is full of hit songs. I’m truly happy to be part of this album, and I wish her all the best.”

