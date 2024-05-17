Award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi, is beaming with excitement after being nominated for a BET award. Makhadzi is nominated in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category. She is nominated alongside Seyi Vibez, Tyler ICU, Bellah, Cristale, Duquesa, Holly G, Jungeli and Oruam. Makhadzi has previously said in an interview that she used to sell CDs at taxi ranks. Category recognises African global stars The BET Awards recognise African global stars making a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Tyla, Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Focalistic, Davido, Lojay, Asake, Tyler ICU, and Seyi Vibes have all received nominations across various music categories. Some of the global stars have also secured major slots in the “Best International Act” category. Nigeria’s Asake, Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Focalistic earned four nominations in the prestigious category. Tyla and Ayra Starr both received three nominations each in the “Best New Artist” and “Best International Act” categories. Additionally, Ayra Starr received her third nomination in the “BET Her” category for her global hit song Commas. Grammy-winner Tyla earned her third nomination in the “Viewers’ Choice Award” category with her worldwide chart-topper Water. Leader of the pack Drake leads the nominations with seven nods, and Nicki Minaj bagged six. Drake’s nominations include “Album of the Year” for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,” “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration” with Sexyy Red and SZA for Rich Baby Daddy, “Viewer’s Choice” with Sexyy Red and SZA for Rich Baby Daddy, and twice for “Video of the Year” for First Person Shooter with J. Cole and Rich Baby Daddy with Sexyy Red and SZA. Nicki Minaj’s six nominations include “Album of the Year” for Pink Friday 2 and “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of The Year” for Barbie World with Ice Spice and Aqua. Makhadzi’s nomination comes after Spotify Wrapped 2023 revealed in November that she was named as the most streamed South African female artist. South Africans who have previously scooped the BET Awards include Black Coffee, Sho Madjozi and Sjava. Dubbed as culture’s biggest night, the BET Awards 2024 will air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8pm ET/ PT. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content