Makhadzi returns to South Africa but legal fight over cancelled Botswana show rages on

Makhadzi’s return to South Africa has not ended the dispute over a collapsed Botswana show, with her legal team denying she signed an agreement and promoter Gilbert Seagile insisting their dealings amounted to a commitment.

The singer’s team says an agreement that secured her return remains before the court.

The 30-year-old entertainer’s court woes were sparked by conflicting accounts over a proposed September 12 One Woman Show.

Advertisement

Urgent court proceedings resulted in Makhadzi surrendering her travel documents while in Botswana. On Wednesday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed she had been allowed to return home after the contractual dispute was resolved.

However, her lawyers cautioned against interpreting her compliance with the court order as an admission of liability.

“Makhadzi’s position is unequivocal: she did not sign any agreement with Gilbert Promotions. Any suggestion that she signed the disputed agreement is expressly denied,” her team told Sunday World, adding that neither she nor any intermediary received money for the proposed performance.

Seagile, who runs Gilbert Promotions, maintains that an understanding existed.

“I wouldn’t say we signed or we didn’t sign. What I can tell you is that there was an agreement based on our terms,” he said, adding that WhatsApp exchanges supported his version.

Seagile said discussions began in January this year after previous bookings with the singer. He proposed an annual stadium event reflecting her popularity and approached stadium management after Makhadzi raised cost concerns, securing a proposed split where the venue would receive 20% of proceeds and the artist 80%.

He says planning continued through April and intensified in May, with the event intended as a partnership between his company and Makhadzi Entertainment.

Verbal agreement

Seagile alleges the relationship broke down in July when he saw advertising for Makhadzi’s participation in the Africa Awards. He says requests for clarity about the Botswana engagement went unanswered.

In an August 12 letter to Makhadzi Entertainment, he referenced a verbal agreement reached in May, alleged a scheduling conflict and warned of legal action to recover preparation losses. He disputes that his subsequent health announcement caused the show’s collapse, describing it as a public relations measure after the relationship had deteriorated.

Makhadzi’s lawyers challenged how the urgent court order was obtained. They argue that Seagile approached the court after learning she was in Botswana for a separate performance. They say the order was granted urgently and unopposed, without Makhadzi receiving any summons or notification requiring her attendance.

“She disputes those allegations, is taking appropriate steps in the proceedings and reserves all her rights,” her team said.

Seagile insists the correct legal processes were followed, noting that court-appointed sheriffs, rather than himself, had collected her travel documents. He rejected kidnapping allegations, adding: “Nor do I have any intention of doing such a thing.” He also denied that her vehicle had been confiscated.

The dispute became public after Makhadzi’s Facebook Live broadcast on Monday, in which she said she had been asked for P100 000 (R120 000) and insisted financial claims should be determined by the courts.

Both sides have declined to disclose details of the agreement, with her lawyers saying they would not debate its terms in the media while proceedings remain pending.