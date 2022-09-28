Malema and wife attach ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s assets

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa Matlala have attached goods belonging to Boy Mamabolo after the ANC MP failed to pay the couple’s legal costs.

The goods that have been attached include an LG plasma TV set worth R3 000 and a Samsung double-door fridge also to the value of R3 000. They were attached at Mamabolo’s Seshego, Limpopo home, which was being renovated on September 16 2021.

Though the goods were attached a year ago, they will only be removed from Mamabolo’s house soon and be auctioned off at a date to be determined by the Sheriff of the court.

This after a warrant of execution, issued by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, was served on Mamabolo’s mother, Johanna Mamabolo, who is looking after the house on behalf of the ANC politician.

According to the warrant of execution, which we have seen, a judgment was obtained against Mamabolo after he failed to pay the couple’s R173 000 legal costs incurred during litigation in 2020.

The warrant of execution states that some of the goods found at Mamabolo’s home could not be attached because they looked old. It reads in part: “This is to certify that payment of the judgment debt plus costs has been demanded.

“As the above mentioned person was unable to pay the judgment debt and costs in full or in part on behalf of the debtor, the goods described in the inventory contained in the attached notice of attachment, were judicially attached. Total valuation is R60 000. [Note that] the house is on renovation, [and] other goods look old.”

Mamabolo found himself in the soup when he alleged, during the State of the Nation Address on February 13 2020, that Malema, the former ANC Youth League leader, was abusing his wife.

Mamabolo repeated the accusation in the Sowetan newspaper and again when he posed a question to Malema during day one of the debate on the State of the Nation Address.

Malema and Matlala slapped Mamabolo with a R2-million lawsuit for defamation, but the case did not go far, as the couple reached an out-of-court settlement with the ANC MP.

The settlement was made an order of the court by the high court in Polokwane in 2020.

In accordance with the settlement, Mamabolo issued an apology which was posted on social media and published in the Sowetan, in which his statement was also published. He was also ordered not to repeat the accusation that the EFF leader abused his wife.

The ANC MP was also ordered to pay for the couple’s legal costs, but he failed, leaving its lawyers with no option but to attach his belongings, which will be actioned off to pay the debt.

Mamabolo said he was not aware of the writ to attach his goods.

“I don’t even stay there, it’s my mom who lives in the house,” said Mamabolo.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author