Mama’s boy Andile Mpisane edging closer to his PSL debut

The eccentric celebrity club owner, Andile Mpisane, is on the verge of making his dream of playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) come true.

The son of the wealthy and flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize finally made it to the team list and sat on the bench when his club, Royal AM, locked horns against Richards Bay United on Tuesday night.

Royal AM were pipped 1-0 by the newcomers who climbed to the top of the PSL table.

All eyes were on jersey number 10, Mpisane, to see if he was going to get a chance to strut his stuff. When the Natal Rich Boys scored a late goal, Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo changed his game plan, leaving the 21-year-old Mpisane out on the bench.

While some followers were keen to see the young chairman – who is also a DJ, a singer, a dancer and an influencer – showing off his skills, others questioned if Royal AM are taking their business and fans seriously by planning to play a spoilt brat in the place of hard-working and deserving players.

However, at the end of the day, it is his club and he is pulling the strings.

Here are some of mixed reactions on social media regarding Mpisane taking to the field of play:

Simphiwe Mzotho: “I always see him standing next to his mom during the games, he is a mama’s boy. I doubt he even attends training.”

Muzi Shabalala: “Kaizer Motaung Jr played for his father’s team. Bhamuza Sono too played for his father’s team. What is wrong with Andile playing for Royal AM?”

Mabina Fix: “They are saying this because he’s a chairman, he’s not supposed to be playing … these people are big flops for sure.”

Bhekani Mngadi Chris: “It’s totally different, this boy is busy with a lot of things. You see him at Max LifeStyle pub having a good time, booze and soccer do not mix at all.”

Bongani Khulekani: He is bored, he failed dismally at dancing …”

Sibusiso Dladla: He might as well give it a shot. PSL players are very much below par any way. Whenever I watch a Serie-A game or EPL [English Premier League] game, then switch to PSL, it seems as if our footballers are in slow motion. I also feel I can do better, so let’s give Andile Mpisane a chance, he could surprise us.”

Lihle Madiya: “This team can surprise you.”

Ndumiso Bhengu: “He will tell his mama to buy him the Golden Boot.”

Dudu Tutu: “How do you shout at the chairman when he makes a blunder?”

Thami Ramaila Mashele: “He is far better than Kaizer Jr who was a professional footballer. He just happens to have a lot on his plate. Talent wise, he is up there with the best in the country, if not in the world.”

