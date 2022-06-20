MaMkhize, eThekwini municipality donate houses to floods’ victims

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has partnered with eThekwini municipality, Zikhulise Construction, and top-flight football club Royal AM to donate new houses to victims of floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

MaMkhize, who owns Royal AM, is also part of Zikhulise, a holding company with vested interest in mining, construction, transport and cleaning.

From humble beginnings in 2003 when it was started as a cleaning company, Zikhulise owners MamKhize and former husband Sibusiso Mpisane realised the need to build the company into what it is today.

MaMkhize shared on social media on Monday that the eThekwini municipality in Wyebank, KwaZulu-Natal handed over three houses to families left homeless after torrential rains battered parts of the province in April.

More than 450 people died due to flooding and scores others are still missing. The heavy rains also damaged schools and road infrastructure amounting to billions of rands.

“While there is [still] more that needs to be done to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal, it is important to highlight the progress and celebrate the small wins. Thank you to eThekwini municipality for the quick implementation of land, water, and electricity in response to the floods [and to help the] victims,” she wrote.

