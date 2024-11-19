Manager convinces actor Alfred Ntombela not to retire

Thespian Alfred Ntombela, known for his signature laugh in many Leon Schuster movies such as Mr. Bones, has revealed he almost retired.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ntombela said he was on the verge of retiring because of the difficulties of the industry, but his manager convinced him otherwise.

“I really wanted to retire but thanks to my manager, who said I would do no such thing. People may be wondering where I have been, I have been around I also do MCing for some gigs here and there,” said Ntombela.

Ntombela revealed that when he reflects on his journey as an actor, he is heartbroken, because when he did movies with Leon Schuster, they suffered because of things such as piracy.

Renewed faith in industry

“I have faith in the new system of streaming movies and series because people actually pay for the content, so sponsors are guaranteed to make a profit from their investments.

Ntombela shared that he gets his signature laugh from his mother, who laughs the same way that he does.

“I discovered this at the age of six, I knew I have this gift, but I just did not think it would get me onto screen. When I met my late manager, he was the one who introduced me to Leon Schuster when he had auditions.”

Ntombela is part of a stellar cast for a new four-part comedy movie Mabaso Family reunion by Black Pictures. He recalls meeting Mandla N at the airport, where he told him about his current role on the upcoming movie, which will air on Netflix on November 22

“I have always wanted to work with Mandla since the days of City Ses’la because I felt like there was a missing element to the show. So, when he heard me laughing at the airport, he said he loves the laugh, and I assured him that he would get it on screen.”

