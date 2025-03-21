Actress Mandisa Zulu Mecca Nduna has expressed excitement over being allowed to step into the action world in Showmax\u2019s Empini. Nduna said playing the character of Mbali was refreshing and she was drawn to the opportunity to handle guns. She said it is something she does not do in real life. The actress said playing the role of a masculine-presenting woman in a masculine role does not mean that\u2019s who she is. Character is worlds apart from who she is \u201cMbali is younger and more serious, especially given her role as a VIP security guard. She is not as playful or relaxed as I am. I made sure not to make her too much like me, I wanted her to be distinct,\u201d she said. \u201cI did not want her to be too urban, since I am. So I gave her a more serious tone and had her speak more in vernacular. I also tried to make her posture and walk more disciplined, as I tend to slouch. And I felt confident I could mould her into someone very different from myself.\u201d\u00a0 Preparing for the role, Nduna did not have a hard time with regards to the physical preparation. And that is because she is an active person. Physical scenes more daunting \u201cSince I am smaller in stature, I focused on improving my mobility and strength. This was to make my physicality on screen look convincing. When playing a character like Mbali, who faces threats, it is important to portray a sense of capability and confidence. This is especially in physical scenes such as throwing punches.\u201d The actress believes that safety on set is crucial, especially while handling real guns with blank bullets. \u201cIt can be exciting; it is essential for everyone to stay aware of their surroundings. Emotions can run high during stunts and fight scenes, so extra caution is needed. We all need to ensure we are not just focused on the performance, but also on the safety of everyone involved.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0