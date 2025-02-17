Many have hurt me in this industry, shares Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi

Actress and television host Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi has opened up about her experience working on Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding. Known by many as the Gomora diva, Buthelezi-Shezi talked candidly about her career path on the Engineer Your Life podcast. "Many people hurt me in this industry, and they never said sorry, and it is okay. I always tell myself that even if you do not apologise, I feel I am not worthy of your apology because you feel superior to me," she said. She added that some people tread on other people's toes because they are IT girls with industry power and producer influence.\u00a0 "They are so abusive, and they say hurtful stuff. They body-shame you, and it is okay. The industry is not a safe space. It is not your mother's house." After leaving Our Perfect Wedding, Buthelezi-Shezi said that she felt she never stood up for herself. She said that there were some crew members who planned, carried out, and reported falsehoods. Forced to quit the show She explained: "Some of them were homophobic without showing me that they are. They did not show they laughed with me, and they knew that they did not like me. "I feel like I lost Our Perfect Wedding because some people felt that I had been there for too long. "I saw that I was no longer okay, and I was sad, and I still beat myself up; if only I had taken that call and called the person. "I also could have told the executive producer what I was going through in my workspace and asked for help. I had to quit presenting the show because I was no longer okay."\u00a0 Buthelezi-Shezi married Zandile Shezi, the love of her life, in 2019. The couple held a ceremony in Alexandra to celebrate a traditional wedding with close friends and family. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0