Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Vic Falls gig smoke peace pipe

Amapiano superstars Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and ShaSha have now reached a mutual agreement with the organisers of the Vic Falls Carnival.

Kabelo Motha, Themba Sekowe, and Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro were slapped with a letter of demand in 2022 for R500, 000 by Zimbabwean impresarios. This after after they failed to show up for their Vic Falls Carnival gig.

The three were booked to perform at the annual event. However, they left their legion of fans high and dry when they failed to show up for shows.

Trio was paid to perform, but was a no-show

Music promoter Bongani Ngwenya’s lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, of RB Inc, sent a letter to the three superstars. They were represented by Thuli Keupilwa of Lawk Communication. The trio was paid a R250, 000 appearance fee to showcase their talents at the show. But they failed to pitch, leaving the fans disappointed.

“It is common cause that all the booking, travel, accommodation, and tax fees were paid by our client. Well in advance.

“Despite the fact that all confirmations were done well in advance, the artists did not attend and/or perform as booked. And there has been no explanation whatsoever for the artists’ failure to attend and/or perform. Not even a mere apology,” reads the letter, which we have seen.

Baloyi said as a result of their failure to make it to the event, Ngwenya’s company, Bandwagon, suffered a loss of more than R414, 000. This includes R250, 000 in performance fees, which include R20, 000 agent fees. Over R91, 000 for return flights and R22, 500 for immigration work permits for three artists. R15, 000 for Zimbabwean income tax and R9, 000 for the Consensus Board. And R11, 250 accommodation for Kabza De Small and Maphorisa, and R14, 400 for Sasha and crew.

Over R400k total loss to promoter

“Total expenses [were] R414 147,” reads the letter.

Baloyi also stated that the three artists had promised to refund the money to the promoters. They promised to refund the night before the event, after realising that they were not going to make it.

He said Ngwenya’s colleague, Stan Chingozho, suggested that the artists perform on Sunday, April 30. But Maphorisa and Kabza De Small told him that they already had eight gigs between them booked for that day.

“Thuli went further and informed Stan that the monies will be refunded. And the only reason the refund had not been effected was because she was out of the country. In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand as we hereby do, that Lawk Communications (Pty) Ltd pay the amount of R414, 147 to The Bandwagon (Pty) Ltd. Failing which, we will institute legal action on behalf of our client against you without further notice. And which legal costs (including the costs of this demand) your client will be liable for,” states the letter.

Lawk Communication replied to the letter and said the trio would only refund them R230, 000.

Amicable resolution in the matter

In a statement by Vic Falls Festival, all the parties have reached an amicable resolution in the recent legal matter.

“We are thrilled to put this matter behind us and look forward to the future. The professionalism and dedication from Lawk Communication and the artists have been invaluable throughout this process.

“We also extend our gratitude to international events curator Bongani Ngwenya. For the strategic guidance, as well as Mashwede Holdings for their support in bringing us together and making it possible,” reads the statement.

