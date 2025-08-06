‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ couple Dee and Khutso crumbles under financial strain

Litsoanelo Seturumane, commonly known as Dee, became a fan favourite in the inaugural season of Married at First Sight Mzansi because of her vibrant personality and candidness.

Matched with data analyst Khutso Mokoena, their relationship showed initial promise but soon faced significant hurdles.

In a revealing interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast, hosted by Lungelo KM, Dee shared insights into their marriage, particularly focusing on Khutso’s financial contribution, which she claimed was a mere R2 000.

From the outset, Dee and Khutso’s chemistry was undeniable, with romantic moments during their honeymoon suggesting a strong foundation.

Unequal partnership

However, as they settled into married life, issues emerged, particularly around blending their families – Dee’s son, Zion, and Khutso’s daughter, Omphile – while also managing their finances.

Dee, a law student and pastry chef, expressed frustration over what she perceived as an unequal partnership.

She stated on the podcast: “It was apparent from day two or day three that we were from different backgrounds, so we had to talk extensively just to find a middle ground.”

The financial imbalance became a focal point.

Dee revealed that Khutso, while earning an income from his apartment through Airbnb, contributed only R2 000 to the couple’s shared household.

“You’re living in my house, and all you’re giving is R2 000? That’s not a partnership,” she remarked, emphasising her disappointment.

This disparity strained their relationship, as Dee felt the burden of financial responsibilities fell disproportionately on her.

Managing mental health

Beyond finances, Dee and Khutso faced challenges in co-parenting and communication.

Dee’s ongoing contact with her ex-partner, necessary for co-parenting Zion, was a point of contention for Khutso.

“He felt I was too close to my ex, but it was about my son,” Dee explained, defending her stance.

However, Dee acknowledged her role in their conflicts. “I can be a bully when I’m done with a relationship.”

She also opened up about managing her mental health during the show, which added complexity to their dynamic.

The combination of financial strain and emotional disconnect proved too much.

“We tried, but the differences in how we approached money and family were too big to overcome,” Dee reflected.

Moving on in different directions

Their marriage, formed under the intense scrutiny of Married at First Sight, could not ultimately withstand these pressures.

“This experience taught me about my boundaries and how to communicate better,” she said.

Despite the marriage collapsing, Dee remains focused on her role as a mother to Zion and her career aspirations.

Khutso, meanwhile, has pursued new endeavours, including a stint in the Mr South Africa pageant.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content