Former Metro FM presenter Masechaba Khumalo could not have possibly lost her virginity when Uyajola 99 presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye raped her if her father had violated her when she was a child. Ntsako Baloyi, Maarohanye's lawyer, stated this in the legal submissions he made to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), requesting the dismissal of the rape case Khumalo initiated against the Ndikhokhele hit singer.