Mashel’s costly ‘mistake’ in the ‘Big Brother House’ made him a target

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mashel believes his downfall began long before South Africans cast their votes, and admitted that one misjudged move inside the house shifted how fellow housemates viewed him — and ultimately turned him into a target.

While public voting sealed his eviction, Mashel said the real damage was caused by house dynamics.

“Once the house sees you as a threat, everything you do is questioned. I lost control of the narrative inside the house, and that’s when things changed.”

Being peacemaker backfired

Mashel has pointed to his involvement in the tension between Trixie, Que and Bravo B as the moment he mishandled the situation.

“My mistake was not going directly to Trixie. I thought I was helping by advising Que, but it came across as interference. From that point, my intentions were doubted.”

He admitted that watching the episode back was uncomfortable.

“It made me look like I was investigating people instead of trying to prevent a bigger issue. That’s something I would handle differently.”

According to Mashel, perception quickly became reality, and trust began to erode.

“In that house, once people label you, it sticks.”

He also revealed feeling hurt after learning that Buhle B’s relationship in the house was reportedly strategic.

Blaming naïve made him target

“I underestimated how far people were willing to go to play the game. I believed I was building real friendships, while others were building protection.”

Mashel said his strong performance in challenges further painted a target on his back.

“I was constantly making finals. Instead of that being respected, it became a reason to get rid of me.”

Although he entered the house without a fixed strategy, Mashele admitted that playing with his heart may have worked against him.

“I didn’t manipulate situations or fake relationships. In that environment, that puts you at a disadvantage.”

Learning experience

Despite the disappointment, Mashele said the experience reinforced lessons he already knew from working in the entertainment industry.

“Rejection is part of the game. You take it on the chin and move forward.”

Looking ahead, Mashel said the platform must serve a bigger purpose. Particularly in addressing unemployment in South Africa. “Unemployment affects everything: resentment, crime, hopelessness. We can’t normalise people having no opportunities.”

He plans to return to radio, explore television, and work with brands. And he says his time in the house gave him a deeper understanding of strategy and execution.

“I’ve learnt that being real isn’t always enough. You also have to read the room.”

