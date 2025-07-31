Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose to tie the knot in December

Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose, the pride of Nkandla, is set to walk down the aisle on December 15, in what promises to be a spectacular celebration of love and Zulu culture.

Known for hits like Ijele and Umjolo Lowo, the 35-year-old singer has kept his love life a secret, making this wedding announcement a thrilling scoop for his Blue Nation fans.

Mpungose has chosen his hometown of Nkandla for the nuptials, a fitting tribute to his roots as a member of the Mpungose royal family.

While the identity of his fiancée remains a closely guarded secret, sources reveal the wedding will be a vibrant blend of traditional Zulu ceremonies and Maskandi flair.

Expect umembeso, umkhehlo (traditional Zulu ceremonies), and a star-studded guest list featuring amakhosi (chiefs), fellow musicians, and the Blue Nation faithful.

Plan to marry more wives

Mpungose confirmed to Sunday World that he would be tying the knot with a woman he has been together with for 10 years.

“It’s true. I am getting married to my first wife, and I plan to marry more than one wife. At this point, I cannot share how many wives I want,” said Mpungose.

The mid-December date ensures a festive vibe, with Mpungose’s signature ability to unite people through music set to make this a wedding to remember.

Insiders hint at performances by Maskandi heavyweights and possibly collaborators like Jumbo, who joined Khuzani on the 2024 hit Noma Ungavala.

Mpungose’s journey to reach this milestone has been truly remarkable.

Bursting onto the scene in 2009 by completing Mgqumeni Khumalo’s iSecret album, he cemented his status with his 2011 debut, Bahluleke Bonke.

Since then, he has won accolades such as Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year and KZN Entertainment Awards, all while pushing the boundaries of Maskandi.

In 2025, he celebrated his 15 years in the industry with a breathtaking performance at the Blue Nation Festival, where he sang while suspended in mid-air.

R30 000 donation to a fan

Offstage, Mpungose’s heart shines as bright as his music.

In 2024, he donated R30 000 to a fan whose home was destroyed, proving he is as generous as he is talented.

Fans expect this same spirit to infuse his wedding, with the event doubling as a celebration of community and culture.

The anticipation on social media is palpable. Others are curious about the bride, especially after Mpungose quashed rumours of a romance with DJ Jacinta Ngobese in 2022.

Whoever the lucky lady is, she has won the heart of a man who embodies tradition and innovation.

The guest list is rumoured to include Maskandi stars, local dignitaries, and Mpungose’s brother, Inkosi Zakhe Mpungose, who is the head of the Mpungose clan.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content