Families' matriarchs are the unshakeable cornerstones, the silent guardians who maintain harmony, peace, and order in their households and make sure the family unit never breaks. In an interview with Sunday World recently, the star of reality television, Pinky Bala, discussed the importance of presence in the family while highlighting her own experience as the matriarch there. Pinky, who goes by "Dabs We Country," is the only daughter of well-known brothers Zwai, Loyiso, and Phelo Bala. She cherishes being a rose among thorns. We cannot choose family Since their family does not place a high value on communication, Pinky claims that the most important lesson she has learnt is to listen. "We were not raised to sit down and talk, so the biggest lesson has been addressing the issues we have as a family while remaining respectful," she said. "The piece of advice I would give myself is that we are not unique from other families; even though our issues are publicised, we are not different from other families. "The beauty is that we are healing other families. So, my advice is that we should not give up loving each other because we can choose friends, but we can't choose family." When asked which character or personality Pinky would be on television, she said she would love to be the late Ma'am Angie from Please Step In. Diverse representation "This is because of the experience I have with my family; I love the work she did through the show," she said. "I would too like to do such work and expand on issues like orphaned children and the struggles women face." Though she thinks the industry has expanded and is helping women, she still feels that more could be done in terms of representation. "More inclusion and diverse representation as well as ensuring that there is equitable pay for all women ," she said.