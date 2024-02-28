Matshepo Maleme bows out of drama series ‘House of Zwide’

House of Zwide actress Matshepo Maleme has bowed out of the weekday e.tv drama series.

Maleme, who portrayed Rea Molapo, is Isaac Molapo’s wife and was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. She is also a mother to her daughter and a sister to her brother.

Motlatsi Mafatshe, who plays Maleme’s brother Molefe, honoured her when she left the House of Zwide on Tuesday.

Mafatshe took to social media to reflect on the three years of working with the SA Film and Television Awards-winning actress.

“From the word go, we clicked like a house on fire. Your selflessness and giving spirit in your craft are incredible,” wrote Mafatshe.

“What bliss it was to play your brother. I know I bothered you a lot, and you always found a way to work with me.

“There are not many real actors like you in Africa; you make realism in acting a piece of cake. I will forever cherish our time on set. See you on the next production; I have loved you a long time.”

House of Zwide replaced the long-running daily drama Rhythm City on July 19 2021, and e.tv cited that it was part of its business strategy.

With high drama and ruthless ambition as they ascend in the competitive fashion industry, Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment production House of Zwide transports viewers to a stylish Johannesburg family.

The show has introduced new faces in the industry, such as Olwethu Mackay, Nefisa Mkhabela, Shalate Sekhabi, and Linda Nxumalo, among others.

Vusi Kunene, Khaya Dladla, Winnie Ntshaba, Deka Mchunu, Wanda Zuma, Paballo Mavundla, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Gaisang Noge, and Brenda Mukwevho are some of the lead actors on the show.

