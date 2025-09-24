Maumela Mahuwa: From ‘Muvhango’ star to building Africa’s next storytellers

For years, Maumela Mahuwa was a constant presence in South African homes, her character in Muvhango woven into the cultural fabric of television.

But as the beloved show wrapped up after a long, successful run, Mahuwa was already walking a new path. One that had little to do with red carpets and applause, and everything to do with purpose.

She isn’t stepping away from acting. But with Muvhango done, her energy is firmly invested in something bigger. She is shaping the next generation of storytellers through education.

New venture, new chapter

In 2017, guided by conviction and a clear sense of mission, Mahuwa co-founded the African Academy of Cinematic Arts (AACA Film College) alongside acclaimed filmmakers Dr Frank and Alisha. Their vision was simple yet radical: To make world-class film education accessible to young South Africans, regardless of background.

“Setting up a film school was necessary,” Mahuwa reflects. “But access was my true motivator.”

“The journey was anything but easy. Building a film academy from scratch meant financial strain and doubt from outsiders. Also the challenge of offering quality training in an industry often closed off to those without connections. But my partners and I pushed through.”

Different approach

Their approach was hands-on: students wouldn’t just sit through theory. They would write scripts, shoot films, act on camera, and direct. By the time the first class graduated in 2019 at Nu-Metro Cinema in Hyde Park, the proof was undeniable. Today, AACA alumni can be seen on Netflix, Showmax, SABC shows, and feature films.

Grew in leaps and bounds

The success only fuelled bigger ambitions. The college expanded into accredited three-year BA degree programmes. These include BA in Acting and BA in Film and Cinematic Studies. Both are registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training, SAQA, CHE, MICT SETA, CATHSSETA, and QCTO. AACA also offers certificate courses in journalism, advertising, acting for TV, photography, and filmmaking.

But what truly sets the institution apart is its fearless embrace of the future. Students are exposed to the latest technologies and even the disruptive role of Artificial Intelligence in film. This is ensuring they graduate not just as artists, but as innovators ready for a rapidly changing industry.

Inside AACA, acting is taught as more than performance. It’s discipline, imagination, and an understanding of the mechanics that drive the entertainment world. Film students, meanwhile, are guided through the full spectrum of storytelling. From concept to post-production.

This blend of academic depth, practical training, and future-facing innovation has made AACA a launchpad for creatives who will carry African storytelling into global spaces.

For Mahuwa, the transition from soapie stardom to educational pioneer is not a break. It is but an expansion of her purpose.