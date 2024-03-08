Mawhoo makes startling revelation about admirers in her DMs

Amapiano vocalist Nontobeko Thandeka Ngema, popularly known as Mawhoo, made a startling revelation on L-Tido’s podcast.

In the interview, L-Tido asked Mawhoo if she was getting a lot of messages from men, and she said they were [unbelievable].

Male admirers flooding her DM

“My crush from two years ago even DMs me, but I ignore them unless it is business related,” said Mawhoo.

Mawhoo left many puzzled when she revealed that every man she dates is obsessed with her. However, she also pulled a shocker when she said several American rappers sent her direct messages.

“This other ex of mine would send bodyguards to follow my every move and he was [losing it]. Even my sister can attest to that. He even hacked my phone, checked my messages and swore at everyone who was asking me out. I am not a cheating person when I date someone I stick to that one person,” said Mawhoo.

Jay Z, Rick Ross among her DM followers

She made it known that multi-award-winning musician, producer, and record label owner Jay-Z was one of the celebrities in her DMs. However, she also revealed that Rick Ross and Lil Wayne have also been in her DMs.

The singer shared that currently, she is not in a relationship. Mawhoo made headlines after she was accused of snatching Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi.

“They broke up two years ago and the man loved me so much. He’s still on my DMs and paying people to beg me. He told my sister that ever since he has dated women he has only truly loved me and Londie.”

She further addressed a viral video of her where she was drinking champagne and speaking about a certain man whom she was in love with.

Clarifies video rant about a certain man

“This person [tswana man I dated] did not tell me he was living with another girl. He was just giving me money and making sure I was getting gigs. He’s not even cute but I loved him even though he was ugly. Things came to an end after a woman called me and told me to stay away from her man.”

